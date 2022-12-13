Black Business Initiative brings training and support to businesses in N.B.

A non-profit organization with a focus on supporting Black businesses is expanding to New Brunswick, and some entrepreneurs say it's already making a difference.

Jocelyn Stevens, the Black Business Initiative's entrepreneurship engagement manager for New Brunswick, said the need for this type of support in the province has existed for years, noting it would have made a difference to her as a business owner.

"I felt like when I walked in the doors to get these supports, that it wasn't there. … I felt alone when I had my business." said Stevens. "When this opportunity came up, it was like, 'Oh my goodness, I can do this. I understand. I lived it."

She said the Nova Scotia team decided to expand to the other Atlantic provinces after 17 years of success in its home province.

The Black Business Initiative did a soft launch in New Brunswick a few months ago, but its official launches are this week, with Moncton's launch on Wednesday and Saint John's on Thursday.

Stevens said the Black Business Initiative offers supports such as business development training which could be marketing pitches or business plans. She said it also provide e-commerce and technical support along with help in financial areas such as loans and grants.

"We're letting the communities know, the Black communities, the businesses, the people that are dreaming in the Black community of starting a business — we're letting them know that BBI is there, we're here to support you. We understand you," said Stevens.

Rukayat Olaniyi is seen wearing one of her designs. She is the owner of RukkyTee Designs in Saint John, where she creates Afrocentric designs. (Submitted by Rukayat Olaniyi)

Rukayat Olaniyi, owner of RukkyTee Designs in Saint John, moved to Canada from Nigeria in 2018. She started making African-inspired attire, but faced challenges along the way, including the cost of fabrics and funding for her business.

Olaniyi got involved with Black Business Initiative when it expanded to New Brunswick. She said support from the organization, including advice and funding, has helped with her business' growth.

She has adapted her designs and says support for her Afrocentric garments comes from people of many different cultures.

"That's what motivates me and keeps me growing — growing and going," said Olaniyi.

Faith Ashogbon is the owner of the Pure Gold Foundation, a non-profit that works with youth aged 10-20 on productivity and empowerment.

She said the spark for the organization was when she heard from youth in the community, especially Black youth, about their experiences when they immigrated to Canada,

Ashogbon said parents will often handle the immigration processes and documentation and "children are carried along," leaving their friends and lifestyle behind.

"Culture shock is not just for others, it's also for the children. And they go to school, they're struggling," she said. "We created a safe place for them to express their feelings."

Faith Ashogbon, the owner of Pure Gold Foundation, said the Black Business Initiative offered guidance on registering her non-profit organization. (Submitted by Faith Ashogbon)

The organization launched in 2020 but wasn't registered as a non-profit until 2022. Before that, Ashgobon said she was just following her passion of helping young people.

This year, she was connected with Stevens at the Black Business Initiative and learned how to register her business and build the structure around it.

Since then, Ashogbon said she's been able to connect with community leaders and source a few donations. She's also received guidance on building a board of directors.

Ashogbon said she meets with the Black Business Initiative on a weekly basis to work through the challenges.

"It's been an amazing journey, in terms of getting to expand, in terms of the support, in terms of people listening and hearing what I have to say."

