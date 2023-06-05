Black bear spotted in Dieppe, pays a visit to woman's yard

A black bear has been spotted roaming in several different locations in Dieppe.

City spokesperson Julie Albert says the bear was reported on Chartersville Road and Dieppe Boulevard on Sunday.

On Monday, people saw it on Lydia and Pélagie streets.

Kelly Landry just missed the bear bounding up the driveway to her home on Anik Street.

WATCH | Black bear spotted on security camera running up driveway in Dieppe: Black bear spotted in Dieppe Duration 0:08 Kelly Landry's home security footage captured the moment a black bear ran up her driveway.

"I picked up my grandson at school, and when we pulled in the driveway, a neighbour across the street was yelling for us to be careful, that a bear had just gone in our backyard," she said.

She captured the visit on her home security camera.

A social media post from the City of Dieppe says black bears are generally shy and usually avoid humans.

The city is reminding residents to avoid leaving trash or food out and to report any concerns about wildlife to the Department of Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, the City of Moncton is warning people to be on the lookout for a bear in Mapleton Park.

City staff have also installed signs at entrances to the trails.

The city is advising people to avoid approaching the bear and to report any sighting to its dispatch line.