New Brunswick ends controversial policy of birth alerts

New Brunswick has ended the controversial policy of birth alerts, one of the last Canadian provinces to do so.

Implemented in 2009, the policy allowed the Department of Social Development to notify hospitals about an expectant mother if there were concerns around her unborn baby's safety.

"Putting an end to birth alerts in New Brunswick is a step towards reconciliation," Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn said in a news release.

"Birth alerts have been considered controversial because they risked being seen as being discriminatory and unfairly targeting Indigenous and marginalized communities."

Used by many provinces in Canada in recent years, birth alerts have come under fire for disproportionately targeting Indigenous women, and for often resulting in newborns being taken from their mothers almost immediately after birth.

Many lawyers have argued the policy is illegal and unconstitutional.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn said the decision to eliminate the policy of birth alerts is a step toward reconciliation with Indigenous communities. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

In 2018, the Supreme Court of British Columbia agreed with that position and ordered the province to return a child to its mother, and instead co-ordinate community support for the family with the First Nation involved.

In 2019, the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls recommended the practice be halted, calling it discriminatory and racist.

Since then, most province's have stopped using birth alerts, with both Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island ending the practice earlier this year.

With the step taken by New Brunswick on Friday, Nova Scotia is now the only Atlantic province to continue using birth alerts, but says it is also reviewing the policy in light of new federal legislation on Indigenous children and youth.

The province of New Brunswick said other policies to protect newborns will remain in place and the province will continue to work to protect children-at-risk as required under the Family Services Act

"The elimination of birth alerts is intended to support healing of all families and communities," Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch said in the news release.

"It is also important to focus on prevention efforts and furthering education about programs and services that are available to parents and expectant mothers, fathers and families."

Quebec is also still using birth alerts. Indigenous children in that province are eight times more likely to be put in foster care than non-Indigenous children.