Bird research group asks volunteers to collect data from home this season

Each field season, Bird Studies Canada relies on volunteer bird watchers to head out to their favourite locations to collect data on this country's bird species.

But, the organization is recommending a different approach this year, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is asking volunteers not to travel to their normal bird watching location this season.

The bird–watching itself isn't considered a risky activity, it's often done alone. But, the head of the group for this region is worried about how those birders get to where they're going.

"It's mainly the travel and the guidelines," said Laura McFarlane-Tranquilla, the director for the Atlantic Region for Bird Studies Canada. "And also the sensitivity around people being out caused us to put a hold on that."

McFarlane-Tranquilla said this will mean the group misses out on some data, but she doesn't think that will have a huge impact on their work.

"One single year in a long-term data series, it's not a total loss if you have a blip in that year," said McFarlane-Tranquilla.

Busy bird season

This time of year is normally busy for bird watchers as migrating birds are arriving back for the summer months.

So, instead of the normal bird watching excursions, McFarlane-Tranquilla said her group is encouraging people to do an in–depth study of the birds in their yards and neighbourhoods.

"There's quite a lot to learn about birds in your own backyard," said McFarlane-Tranquilla.

"We're encouraging people to bird blitz at home."

McFarlane-Tranquilla said bird watchers can submit their findings to the group's website.

Attracting birds

If you're looking to attract more birds to your yard, she doesn't recommend using feeders to do it.

While feeders are safe, and even welcome, during the winter months, as temperatures begin to warm up they can help spread trichomonosis..

This disease can spread quickly among birds and is fatal.

Besides, McFarlane-Tranquilla said by this time of year there is usually plenty of food available.

But if you want to attract birds, having a more biodiverse yard is an easy way to do that.

"I like to tell people just to stop mowing their lawns," said McFarlane-Tranquilla.

"Have all kinds of different shrubs, plants, things that are short, things that are tall, things that attract pollinators."