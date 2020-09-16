Saint John broadcaster and war veteran Bill Anderson dies at 98
Anderson, a decorated veteran, attended Nuremberg trials
It was not unusual in the late 1950's for Saint John broadcaster Bill Anderson to get a call from the city's airport in Millidgeville to tip him off that someone important had just landed.
One of those calls, in October, 1957 reported US Senator John F. Kennedy was in the building.
Anderson grabbed his tape recorder and headed over.
He found Kennedy sitting on a stool in the coffee shop.
"We had a great interview," he recounted in a recorded YouTube chat last year with his old Saint John friend, Jim Carr.
The timing for JFK's visit was perfect. The previous day the Russians had launched the Sputnik satellite.
"Will that in any way influence the American space program," he asked the future president. "Of course not, no," was the response.
Anderson, a Saint John native, decorated WW2 veteran, CHSJ and CFBC broadcaster, and communications professional, died Sept. 9 in Goderich, Ontario, where he had lived since 1993.
At the end of hostilities in Europe, Anderson stayed on with the army, joining the press liaison office and working closely with the likes of Matthew Halton of the CBC and Walter Cronkite of CBS. He also attended parts of the Nuremberg trials.
He would eventually leave the military with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
But he always had fond memories of what he described as the 'halcyon days' of radio in Saint John, especially an interview he did with famed Boston Pops conductor, Arthur Fiedler.
Anderson had a 'deep resonating' voice, says Carr and in retirement volunteered his Thursdays over a 20 year period to read audio books for the CNIB.
"He was gifted in many ways," said Carr. "He was wonderful with people. People liked him."
Anderson was 97 when he did two 2019 YouTube interviews, yet his voice in the recordings is strong and his memory for detail sharp.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty and three daughters, Margaret, Sue and Sara.
He is survived by three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is scheduled in Goderich this Saturday. He will be buried in Saint John next to Betty.
