MLAs siding with nursing home workers sends strong message to government, union says

A motion approved by MLAs calling for binding arbitration in support of nursing home workers, is sending "a strong message to government," according to the nursing home workers' union.

"It's democracy at its best," said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions. "It's the legislature, it's where business is conducted."

The vote was 25-21 for the motion by the Opposition Liberals, which also had the support of two People Alliance MLAs and three Greens. Progressive Conservatives made up the 21 votes against.

"They're [MLAs] recognizing that it's the fair process to bring a resolution forward," she said.

The call for binding arbitration was the same demand demonstrators made earlier Thursday afternoon outside in downtown Fredericton

"The majority of the MLAs are seeking a resolution and are supporting a process that could bring a resolution to the dispute that nursing home workers are in right now."

Nursing home workers say they've lost patience with government's refusal to negotiate fair wage packages for employees.

Teare says bringing a resolution of binding arbitration without conditions to a neutral third party "is the fairest process" available.

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Locals, says the recent vote is 'democracy at its best.' (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Binding arbitration is a hearing before an arbitrator acceptable to both parties in the dispute. The process is available to both private and public sectors. The hearing can take a few days.

'In a crisis'

The union wants a 20 per cent wage increase over four years, saying that's about a dollar-an-hour raise for a resident attendant.

The government has limited wage increases to one per cent a year for the public sector — about 10 cents an hour.

Meanwhile, in a heated Question Period, Higgs said he respected the motion passed by a majority of MLAs calling on his minority government to enter binding arbitration with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

But he said he would not heed the motion because it would cost taxpayers too much money.

"You know what? If it means going to an election, we will do just that, Mr. Speaker, because we will stand our ground," Higgs said.

'Fighting for fair wages'

Teare says she's been in the industry for more than 20 years, starting with $14.19 an hour. Now, more than 20 years later, she's received an increase of less than seven dollars.

"We're not just working, we're working with humans," she said. "They're deserving of time and unrushed time."

Teare says government has "stripped away" the rights of nursing home workers, but she's hopeful the province will negotiate with nursing home workers.

"We're fighting for fair wages and it's a retention and a recruitment issue," she said. "We're in a crisis."

About 200 nursing home workers and supporters demonstrated outside the legislature Thursday, carrying noisemakers and signs and calling for binding arbitration and fair negotiations. 1:01

About 4,000 nursing home workers, including licensed practical nurses, resident attendants and support service workers, have been trying to get a contract since 2016, seeking higher wages.

"For us we're negotiating with the crisis that we're in," she said.

In early March, 90 per cent of the workers voted to strike, but were stopped from doing so by back-to-back court orders sought by the province and the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.

A labour board decision allowed workers to strike by declaring the Essential Services Act unconstitutional. A Court of Queen's Bench justice is reviewing the board's decision and is expected to rule on July 5.