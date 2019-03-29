Higgs sets conditions for binding arbitration with nursing home workers

Talks have resumed between nursing home workers and the government after breaking down earlier this week, but there seems to be little change at the bargaining table.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the government has moved off its position of saying no to binding arbitration, but insisted it will only go that route under conditions it finds acceptable.

"We have proposed that the wages of similar jobs in the N.B. public sector and N.B. private sector be the factors considered in this binding arbitration," he said in a statement.

He did not elaborate.

An Thursday, an attempt made by the Liberals in the legislature to bring the labour dispute to binding arbitration fell flat after time ran out before the motion could go to a vote.

The motion would not have forced the Progressive Conservative government to do anything, but would have shown all three opposition parties were united in their call for binding arbitration.

A sub-amendment to the motion made by People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, however, caused controversy and the union, Liberals and Greens accused the party of flip-flopping to help the government.

The Green Party had amended the Liberal's motion urging government to fully fund whatever agreement came out of binding arbitration, to which the People's Alliance added "under terms and conditions acceptable to all negotiating parties, and the province."

Liberal house leader Guy Arseneault said Friday that the sub-amendment would gut binding arbitration by including conditions.

"So the premier may say, well, we don't want to discuss this in binding arbitration, maybe wages, so you can't discuss it."

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, said conditions go against the spirit of binding arbitration.

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, said binding arbitration with conditions isn't fair. (CBC)

"They wouldn't be agreed to conditions. They would be Mr. Higgs's conditions. And that's not fair."

Teare said binding arbitration with conditions is not binding arbitration.

She said talks Friday have not resulted in much movement.

The premier predicted earlier in the day he expected a deal would be reached before May, when the legislature resumes and the Liberal motion calling for binding arbitration is back on the table.

"Oh, we'll get an agreement," he said. "I am confident that we'll get an agreement. I'm anxious to get it done because it's been going on for too long."