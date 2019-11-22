New bill would change binding arbitration for police officers, firefighters

New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder has introduced legislative amendments to the binding arbitration process for police officers and firefighters that would take into consideration a municipality's ability to pay.

The province's eight cities have been calling for the change, arguing the existing process has created a financial burden.

"Municipalities have observed that the wages and awards determined through arbitration are higher than wages and awards arrived at through the free collective bargaining process," Holder said in a statement Friday.

Under the Industrial Relations Act, police officers and firefighters do not have the right to strike and their employers do not have the right to declare a lockout.

When negotiations fail, arbitration is used to reach a new collective agreement.

The proposed amendments to the Industrial Relations Act would require the arbitrator to, among other things, take into consideration a list of criteria when making a decision and to provide written reasons, upon request of either party, that shows how they considered these criteria.

Police and fire union leaders spoke out against the changes Friday, arguing they weren't consulted and were blindsided by the bill.

But Holder said he met with labour leaders on Thursday to advise them that the legislation would be introduced on Friday and that there would be a public consultation process.

"This is not being rammed through," he said. "This is not happening overnight. This is going to be a thoughtful respectful conversation."

The bill will be referred to the standing committee on law amendments to provide the public, municipalities and the fire and police unions the opportunity to comment on the proposed amendments, he said.

"This is an opportunity for all of us as New Brunswickers to have an open honest and respectful debate on this issue."

Other proposed amendments would require that binding arbitration processes involving police officers and firefighters be conducted by a single arbitrator and that the parties provide the arbitrator with documentation of their issues in advance of the hearing.

More details on the process of the standing committee on law amendments will be available in the coming weeks, Holder said.

Councils in Fredericton, Edmundston, Campbellton, Bathurst, Dieppe, Miramichi, Moncton and Saint John all voted earlier this month to support the changes for when a municipality and fire or police union can't reach a negotiated contract.