Man accused of vigilantism in McAdam changes mind on where he'll be tried

A St. Croix man accused of assault and weapons offences after an incident in McAdam earlier this year has elected to change the court where his case will be heard.

Billy McGillicuddy appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Tuesday to have his case transferred there from the Court of King's Bench in Burton.

Speaking to CBC News after the hearing, McGillicuddy's lawyer, TJ Burke, said the change in venue was made so McGillicuddy could get a quicker trial.

McGillicuddy's new trial date is Oct. 31. If he had stayed with the Court of King's Bench, his next date in court would have been Jan. 16, 2023.

He has been in custody since the June 4 incident and will remain so, at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, until his trial is heard.

McGillicuddy was accused of carrying out what some residents of McAdam called vigilante justice against another man, Blake Scott. He is alleged to have assaulted Scott, pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him and forcefully confined him.

He is charged with four counts: assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.