Bill gives chief electoral officer authority to hire returning officers

The province's chief electoral officer is praising a government bill that would give Elections NB the authority to hire its own returning officers for provincial and local elections.

Kim Poffenroth told CBC News that the change would reassure New Brunswickers that the province's elections are fair and impartial.

Currently the government is in charge of hiring returning officers.

New Brunswick is the only province in the country that still does this and the practice has raised concerns about the perceived independence of returning officers.

"I've been on the job for five years and have issued three sets of recommendation documents," said Poffenroth.

"Each time … the number one recommendation was removing politics from the appointment of these key election personnel."

The province has 49 returning officers in a provincial election and 17 in municipal elections.

Poffenroth said the change would ensure the appointments of returning officers appear impartial. She said it would also allow Elections NB to make sure the returning officers are capable.

Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth says the change has been high on her agenda since she took the job. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"By having an independent, merit–based hiring process, we can ensure that the individuals who are appointed have the skill set and the abilities and are properly qualified to have such an important role," said Poffenroth.

"They have a lot of responsibility in the running of an election in their area."

Still work to be done

Last year, Poffenroth released a report with nine recommendations for improving the province's elections.

She said several of those recommendations still haven't been implemented, including an increase in pay for poll workers.

Poffenroth said she's confident there will be action on that in the near future, but said the modernization of the province's mail–in ballot system is still lagging.

She said two byelections scheduled this June and several municipal byelections being held in November have slowed down that process.

"Wholesale changes to the mail–in ballot process do require a lot of a lot of work and a lot of research," said Poffenroth.