N.B. court decision on new jury selection rules could send ripples through system

A New Brunswick judge's decision that new jury selection rules will not apply to the fitness hearing of accused Fredericton shooter Matthew Vincent Raymond, has opened the door to appeals across the country, an Alberta law professor says.

Justice Fred Ferguson was the third judge to rule on whether changes to the jury selection process should apply to cases already in the system.

In a decision released Monday, Ferguson said jury selection for a hearing on whether Raymond is fit to stand trial will be based on rules followed before Bill C-75 came into effect.

However two other judges in Ontario disagreed, and ruled the changes should apply to their respective cases.

Bill C-75 removed peremptory challenges, which means lawyers can't reject potential jurors without giving reasons. It also puts more power in the hands of the judge to decide which potential jurors should remain and which should be dismissed.

Lisa Silver, a University of Calgary law professor, said the differing opinions means there's an avenue for appeal on both sides of the arguments.

"If I were giving advice to my clients who just were denied the argument that someone else in a different province ... received this, I would say, 'appeal this,'" she said.

Justice Fred Ferguson was the third judge to rule on whether changes to the jury selection process should apply to cases already in the system. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Silver appeared before the parliamentary standing committee that examined the bill.

She said this is what happened when there was a change to the self-defence sections of the Criminal Code a few years ago. There were various decisions from various trial judges in different provinces, and they were appealed to the provincial appellate court level.

"That likely will happen here," she said. "If there are two different decisions, likely some will go, 'OK, well we need clarity.'"

A 'constitutional right' or procedural?

Both Silver and Ferguson say the root cause of this divide is an unclear mandate from lawmakers.

Bill C-75, introduced by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, "significantly amended" the Criminal Code, Ferguson wrote.

The bill was was proposed in an effort to reform jury selection after an all-white jury acquitted a white Saskatchewan farmer, Gerald Stanley, in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Cree man, Colten Bouchie.

Bill C-75 doesn't say if changes apply to every case after Sept. 19, or if it only applies to prosecution of crimes that happened after Sept. 19, Silver said.

Since the bill is not clear, "trial judges and counsel are left to sort out which route is the correct one," Ferguson wrote.

One of the issues is whether a peremptory challenge is a "constitutional right" of an accused. If it's a right, it must remain for cases that happened before Sept. 19. If it's only procedural, it can be eliminated for everyone.

Lisa Silver, criminal law professor at the University of Calgary, says differing opinions from judges on such an important topic will only end in a provincial or federal appeal court consensus. (Mike Spenrath CBC)

Ferguson ruled it was not just procedural, that it affects constitutional right, but admits it's not an easy decision.

"I'm fully aware this is a close call," Ferguson wrote. "The path to decision is not clear simply because the structure of the existing jury selection process … has remained relatively untouched for a very long time."

2 cases in Ontario

The two decisions that come from outside New Brunswick are from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. One has to do with a first-degree murder case, and the other includes two people, one accused of manslaughter and the other of first degree murder.

In both cases, the judges say peremptory challenges are procedural, and will be removed from the trial of the three people accused. They will not have peremptory challenges in their jury selection.

But Raymond will have peremptory challenges on Sept. 30, when his fitness hearing begins.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie-Lee Wright and police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello last Aug. 10.

Decision up to the courts

While the bill had transitional provisions for some amendments, it didn't have any guidance as to whether the new jury selection rules should apply to cases that were already in the system before the new rules came into force last week.

Kelly Crowe, spokesperson for Justice Canada, said the amendments in Bill C-75 are aimed at "improving the jury selection process to make it more transparent and promote fairness and impartiality."

She said there were no transitional provisions that apply to the jury reforms because "existing law adequately addresses the temporal application of these amendments and are well within the purview of the courts to interpret and apply."