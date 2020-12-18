Need for speed: toddler raises $700 for shelters through biking

Like most toddlers, there's no question that three-year-old Ruby Eagles has boundless energy.

But Ruby has already found a way to use that energy to help people.

She has taken to riding her bike around her Fredericton home and raising money in the process.

In November, she was sponsored by family and friends at $1 a lap around her kitchen, and raised over $700 in just over a week.

Ruby's mom, Brenda Comeau, said the idea for the fundraiser originally came from Ruby's school.

"We got an email from her school that said they were going to do a collection for the shelters," said Comeau.

"We take fundraising pretty seriously in this house. And we said, 'OK, let's see how much money we can get.' And she was riding her bike at the time and I just got the idea if she's riding her bike anyway, let's see if we can make some money. "

Boundless energy and a big heart: Toddler raises $700 for Fredericton homeless shelters CBC News New Brunswick Video 2:03 3-year-old Ruby Eagles asked people to purchase a lap for $1 every time she biked around her kitchen. 2:03

Ruby got her bike for Easter and rode a lot with her friend during the summer on physically distant playdates.

But while her friends put their bikes away when the cold weather hit, Ruby wouldn't let her bike stay in the garage.

"There was no way we were going to put the bike away," said Comeau.

"She wanted to keep the bike out. And this little track that she does, that's how she learned how to crawl. That's how she learned how to walk. Of course, that was going to be how she drives her bike."

Ruby has been averaging about 120 laps a day on her bike.

'We take fundraising pretty seriously in this house,' says Ruby’s mom, Brenda Comeau. (Gary Moore/CBC)

While Ruby loves riding the bike, there have been complications along the way.

"In the middle of the bike-a-thon, we were doing a bathroom renovation," said Comeau.

"So for four days we had a bathtub and a sink in the living room. And of course, the living room was in the kitchen. So we had to put everything on hold for four days."

Ruby's school was excited about the money she raised for the shelter, and her moms couldn't be more proud.

And while the fundraiser is over now, a little reminder of it remains in the home.

"I will probably need new floors," said Comeau.

"But, you know, the floors are going to tell their story."