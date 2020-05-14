Province ends lease of private campground in St. Martins

The users of a private campground in St. Martins say they're upset that the campground will soon be taken over by the province.

The Big Salmon River Campground sits on leased crown land and houses about 40 trailers.

It opened in 1983 and has been operated by the Big Salmon River Angling Association ever since, first on a 10–year lease, but more recently on a yearly lease.

But this year, the Department of Tourism sent campers a letter informing them the province would not be renewing the lease and all belongings would have to be removed by from the site by the end of the year.

"I was absolutely almost physically ill," said Heather McCoy, a camper and president of the association.

"I felt like somebody had gut–punched me when they said that they were taking over the lease and that we had to have our personal possessions out of there."

In an email to CBC News, the department said the province is looking at other prospects for the site.

"The Department plans to explore development opportunities for the site in the future in order to provide more services to the public, including improved camping services, which will benefit current users of the campground, as well the public in general," said the department.

'Our last summer'

The campground has moved several times since its inception before settling on its current location.

McCoy has been going to the campgrounds various locations since she was a child in 1963.

She said she thinks the province wants the campground back now because it's on land accessible from the Fundy Parkway.

The campers received a letter saying the province will take over the campground at the end of the year, and plans to take the site in a new direction open to the public. Heather McCoy has camped in the area all her life. 12:02

She describes the campground as a little community, with many trailers set up like second homes with decks and other additions, things that will have to be removed soon.

They've also built playgrounds, outhouses, wells and recreation buildings on the site.

While McCoy has reached out to representatives at several levels of government, she's not holding out much hope that campers will be able to stay.

"I firmly believe that this is our last summer," said McCoy.