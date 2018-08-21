Lack of volunteers, donations force Big Hearts Small City to close

A charitable organization that helps fire victims across New Brunswick, will close its doors for good next month.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Big Hearts Small City, announced they would be closing operations as of Sept. 19.

Meanwhile, the charity's satellite operations in Miramichi and Fredericton have already shut down.

Jason Surette, founder and president of Big Hearts Small City, sat in his half-empty warehouse in Moncton on Tuesday.

The local philanthropist said he's ready to give up his effort to help fire victims in southern New Brunswick.

"It was very hard because the last few weeks I had been thinking about this and knowing that it's a decision that should be made," he said. "But it's one I don't want to make."

Enough is enough

In previous years, the walls of the warehouse would be stacked to the ceiling with donations for fire victims.

For the past six years, Surette has been working in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, by helping fire victims find housing and pay bills.

The nonprofit organization was also known for helping a Stanley-area farmer rebuild a brand new home in 2015, after it previously burned to the ground when the chimney flue caught fire earlier that year.

Hermel Duguay lost his home recently in a fire and his neighbours are returning his kindness and are working to build him a proper house 1:35

But Surette said donations have dried up over the past few months and volunteers are non-existent.

"We haven't had anyone volunteer with us after many attempts," he said.

"We've been treading water ever since and we just made a decision that enough is enough."

Decision wasn't easy

Surette said he has been turning down calls from people looking for help, including some people who are in dire situations.

But the decision to close down wasn't easy.

Surette says his warehouse hasn't been receiving donations for several months and the organization doesn't have the funds to keep going.

"If there's a miraculous miracle that could happen between now and Sept. 19, I would certainly like to reverse this decision if I can, but otherwise it's going to be a closed door for us."

In the future, Surette doesn't like to think about what will happen to New Brunswickers who lose their homes in a fire and already feels helpless.

"It's sad to say but if there's a fire victim that doesn't have insurance and doesn't have their own support, after Red Cross helps them, they'll be on the streets," Surette said.