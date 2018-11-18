Big bang theory: Dynamite possible cause of loud blasts that shook neighbourhood

Donna Smith was watching a movie inside her Boundary Creek, N.B., home on Saturday afternoon when she heard a bang so loud it "shook the windows and everything in the house."

When she went outside to talk to her neighbour, she heard at least two more "huge" bangs — much louder than gunshots, she said.

"Then everyone starting getting concerned."

Children were upset

Her two sons, age 12 and 10, came running home from a nearby hill where they were sledding.

"They came home all upset wondering what was wrong. It was very concerning. It's broad daylight and you've got these big loud bangs happening — I mean it was loud. I'm really curious what it was."

RCMP and the Salisbury Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 5:30 p.m.

Fire chief David Bannister said they found evidence of possible dynamite explosions at a nearby gravel pit off Upper Mountain Road. He said there was no damage and no injuries — and no one there to question.

"It's hard to tell what they were up to, really," she said. "The snow was blew away and some gravel kind of blew around, that's about it."

Unclear if criminal activity took place

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said anyone with information can contact police. Because there were no witnesses and no damage, she said it's unclear if any criminal activity took place.

Smith said while there was no damage to her house, but the experience left her feeling uneasy.

"It shook the whole windows and everything so it was pretty crazy."

With files from Melissa Friedman