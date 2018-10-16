Saint John painter's work in running for best tank in North America

Many New Brunswickers are acquainted with the work of painter Jack Wilkins, although they probably don't know why.

Wilkins is a sign painter in Saint John who also works in the niche market of making water tanks and other giant tanks look pretty.

His latest project was a local landmark in Hamilton, Ont., the huge "globe" that holds methane gas from a sewage treatment plant.

Wilkins painted the globe on the refurbished eight-storey-tall tank, which currently sits in 4th place in a North America-wide competition to name "Tank of the Year."

Prize spot in calendar

The top 12 entries will be included in a calendar put out by coating company Tnemec.

Wilkins said he's proud the Hamilton globe is doing so well in the competition, one that he's been entered into before.

"This is the second time I've been involved in this calendar," he said. "In 2015 did one … that finished seventh, so it made it to the big calendar."

Wilkins, who's been painting large tanks and water towers since 1979, said the globe was one of the most difficult projects he's worked on.

The globe had faded in the years since the tank was installed. (Google Maps)

"It's not a flat surface, so your distortion just gets right out of whack."

It took him 15 hours to plan for the project before he arrived on site.

The globe, with Hamilton's name in black spread across it, has been part of the city since the early 1970s. It was in rough shape before Wilkins arrived.

Workers had to strip the tank and add a base coat before he came in to paint the outline of the globe. Other painters filled in the colour, not unlike using a colouring book.

Other work

Wilkins paints the gym floor at Parkwood Heights Elementary School in Bathurst. (Submitted by Jack Wilkins)

Wilkins is no stranger to painting public spaces in the province.

"I've done water towers all over New Brunswick," said Wilkins. "I've done gym floors."

His work in the Maritimes includes the water towers in Sackville and Summerside, P.E.I., and the gym floor at Parkwood Heights Elementary School in Bathurst.

He said family members travelling in Canada and have happened upon some of his work.

An example of Wilkins's work that many people see on their travels through New Brunswick is the Sackville water tower. (Submitted by Jack Wilkins)

"My daughter was going to Niagara Falls this summer and bang, just like that, she stopped and took of picture [of it] because she could see it, and she knew that dad did that," said Wilkins.

He already has another big tank project lined up in Maxville, Ont., east of Ottawa.

After that, at least until the next job comes along, it's back to his normal work making vinyl signs, he said.

"I come back to my real world of just making a living."

Voting for Tank of the Year will be open until Oct. 19, with the winner to be announced on Oct. 26.