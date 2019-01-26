Best sliding spots in New Brunswick

Sledding is a fun winter pastime, whether you're rushing down Erbs Hill in Hampton or sliding at the end of your street.

Here are the best places to take your sled in New Brunswick (in no particular order), according to audience members who responded to a CBC request for good sliding places.

1. Centennial Park, Moncton

A happy slider at Moncton's Centennial Park. (@MARIE_RJSPNB)

The Moncton park has a lot to offer, but 32-year-old Bruno Lima appreciates the many sliding hills.

The Brazil-born Lima uses a bodyboard to speed down the slopes, although he admits he's playing the field when it comes to choosing favourites.

"I don't have a favourite sliding spot yet because this is my first winter in Atlantic Canada," said Lima.

2. Erbs Hill, Hampton

These are some of New Brunswick's best sliding spots. Make sure to check them out before the end of winter. 1:08

This hill is located behind Hampton's two ball diamonds and offers a great view of the town and the Kennebecasis River.

It's been a longtime mecca for sliders in the area.

Hampton resident Stephanie Hayward has fond memories of speeding down the hill as a child, memories she can now pass down.

"Now I get to take my nieces and nephews so they can enjoy it," she said.

3. Peterson Rock, Fredericton Junction

Peterson Rock in Fredericton Junction is Errin Gray's pick. (Submitted by Errin Gray)

This hill in Fredericton Junction is a new part of Errin Gray's winter fun.

Her family only recently started sliding on the hill, which she describes as big, but not too steep, this winter.

"It's within walking distance to our house, which is nice," said Gray. "I guess there isn't anything really special about it but we have fun there with our friends, and that's what makes it our favourite."

4. Crosspoint Church, Marysville

Children sliding on the hill at Crosspoint Church in Marysville. (Matthew Cook)

One of Fredericton's premier sliding locations also gives sliders a view of a city landmark.

The Crosspoint Church hill is across the street from the former cotton mill in historic Marysville.

"It's an awesome sliding spot where you will always see kids and families," said Matthew Cook.

5. Mount Carleton

Brian Conoley likes to take his friend, a seven-year-old retired sled dog named Ace, sliding with him. (Brian Conoley)

While you probably can't slide all the way down Mount Carleton, at least not if you want all your bones intact, there are plenty of sliding opportunities at the park.

Brian Conoley, the manager of the Radical Edge, a sporting gear store in Fredericton, said the park is one of his sliding spots.

And he brings a friend, a seven-year-old retired sled dog named Ace, who pulls him around in a Norwegian kick sled.

"I love Mt. Carleton because it is the most stunning location, especially in the winter," Conoley wrote.

Making some tourtière with an outdoor camp oven at Mactaquac after a slide. (Brain Conoley)

"It has great hills for sliding, awesome trails for Ace to pull the sled in and cabins with wood stoves to get warmed by. What more could you want?"

If you don't want to trek up to Mount Carleton to get your sliding fix, Conoley said Mactaquac Park near Fredericton is another great location.

"Mactaquac has made amazing efforts to be a very approachable and adventurous winter recreation wonderland. You can light a fire in their sheltered fire pits, try skiing or skate, all for free."

Safety first

Conoley, who's also an adventure co-ordinator at Red Rock Adventures, says there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

Wear a helmet, check your gear, make sure your sled is the right size for you, and wear warm clothes that can handle getting wet.

And keep it slow.

"Hill look steep? Start in the middle, or a third of the way up," Conoley said. "Work your way to the top as you become more comfy with your sled and the speed.

"Scout the hill — walk the hill once up and down to check for rocks, hidden (sweet) jumps."