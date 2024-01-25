A baby surprise: Saint John mother gives birth in family van

Most New Brunswickers are born in a hospital nowadays or with the help of a midwife in a comfortable setting, but that wasn't in the cards for Bessie Rose Mattie.

One of the province's newest residents was instead delivered by her father, at 4 o'clock in the morning, on the side of Route 1 in Saint John.

Not something Jordan Mattie — the dad and makeshift obstetrician — expected when his wife Judith started having contractions in their Rothesay home early on Jan. 12.

The couple headed toward the hospital for what they expected to be a routine birthing experience, unaware of the saga that was about to unfold.

Judith and Jordan Mattie made do with an unusual delivery room, a Toyota Sienna, for the birth of their daughter. (Jordan Mattie)

"We were on the highway, just about at the exit for the Foster Thurston [Drive], and it was about there we heard a splash," said Mattie, remembering the moment his wife's water broke.

"I said, 'Wow! That was loud. That was like in the movies.'"

The Matties already have two children, so thinking they knew what to expect, they figured they would have enough time to make the six-kilometre drive to the Saint John Regional Hospital. They were wrong.

WATCH | 'That was like in the movies': Meet Bessie Rose Mattie: Born on the side of Route 1 in Saint John Duration 2:20 Jordan Mattie was driving his wife Judith to the hospital when her water broke. Their daughter was born moments later — in their Toyota Sienna.

"Maybe 30 seconds later I hear, 'The heads coming out,' and now I realize, 'OK, there's no time. This is really getting intense,'" said Mattie.

There was no time to get to the hospital or to even call 911. The baby was coming, one way or another.

Mattie pulled over, leaped out of their van and ran around to the passenger door, just in time to catch his newborn daughter in his arms.

"Right onto my winter jacket," said Mattie, adding that the jacket has since been cleaned.

"I just had to have a good grip there, kind of both arms wrapped around it like a football."

Mother Judith and Bessie Rose eventually got to the hospital. (Submitted by Jordan Mattie)

After the birth, the family carried on to the hospital, with Mattie behind the wheel. When they got there, he said he burst through the front doors yelling, "My wife had a baby in the car!"

After a short stay in the hospital, mother and baby are doing well.

While the couple settled on the name Bessie, they had toyed with another, perhaps more appropriate name.

"We thought about naming her Sienna because she was born in a Toyota Sienna," said Mattie.