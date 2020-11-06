Moncton school moves classroom to the great outdoors

Bessborough principal Nick Mattatal says with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, it's important for students to have more space to learn.

So, everyone at the K-8 school in Moncton is pitching in to help build three outdoor classrooms, and to beautify the school's playground.

Recycled pallets are being transformed into sofas. Logs are being used for stump seating. A pergola is being built over one classroom space, while another will be covered with a tarp.

Mattatal says even the table tops will provide entertainment.

"On some of the concrete tables we're putting snakes and ladders, we're putting checkerboards, math counting games, different things like that so the kids can use it from Kindergarten all the way through to Grade 8," he said.

Students at Bessborough School are sanding and painting pallets to transform them into outdoor sofas for their new outdoor classrooms. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The outdoor classrooms will be used all year round, and the community can also use the space, according to the principal. Bessborough already has a community garden that started with six planters and now has grown to include 32 different types of vegetables.

Students have been busy cleaning up the garden, raking leaves and even painting murals on the black metal panels of the school. Mattatal says those panels are dull, drab and a target for graffiti.

This Moncton school is trying to make outdoor classes permanent 1:53 Students and staff at Bessborough School are pitching in to build covered outdoor classrooms that will be used all year round. 1:53

Grade 7 student Brooklyn Landry says the idea was to come up with positive quotes and messages, which she hopes will brighten someone's day.

"Especially with COVID and stuff, like we get this opportunity to paint nice stuff on the school and it's nice because normally not many people get to do this," she said.

Bessborough artists (from left to right) Izzy Roach, Brooklyn Landry, and Ella Montgomery are designing the murals that will brighten up the black panels on the outside of the school. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Much of the material has been donated, and the Parent School Support Committee helped to fund the roof for one of the classrooms.

Mattatal is grateful for the community support, and said there's an important reason to get the students involved.

"They take better care of it if they do the work, is what I find. So a lot of these kids haven't had a chance to do things like this before," he said. They've never held some of these tools - they've never built anything."

Grade 8 student Connor Keenan is looking forward to learning outdoors.

"I think it's going to be really good because I'm a pretty athletic kid and I hate staying inside just sitting down all day...like now during COVID we just sit down in our chairs all day," he said. "So I think this is going to be a good opportunity to get up and move around, enjoy the outside."

Fellow Grade 8 student Cameron Taylor agrees.

"I think it's a great idea especially for mental health. We're stuck in our chairs all day," she said.

"It's really helpful to open your mind up to new possibilities and things like that and be more creative when you're outside."

Bessborough School principal, Nick Mattatal, said the three outdoor learning spaces will be mobile so if a new school is built near Bernice McNaughton High School as planned, everything can be moved. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

A new west end school for 700-students, which will combine both Bessborough and Hillcrest Schools, is expected to open on a site next to Bernice MacNaughton High School in 2022.

Mattatal hopes the outdoor classrooms will move too.

"All the pieces that we're building now are mobile so we just have to pop the rebar out and move it and everything can be unbolted and moved to a new site so it's all multi-use, wherever we end up," he said.

Mattatal describes his staff and students as "resilient" and said everyone has adapted to wearing masks, sanitizing and following other pandemic precautions. It's been a different year, but COVID-19 has presented an unexpected silver lining.

He said it's helped educators look at new opportunities for learning, and a new way of doing things.

The outdoor classrooms are expected to be completed by the end of the week.