Whooping cough confirmed at Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton

A case of whooping cough has been confirmed at the same Moncton school where a case of tuberculosis was announced last week.

Bernice MacNaughton High School informed parents and guardians of the latest diagnosis in a letter on Thursday.

The two cases of infectious diseases come amid a contentious bill to toughen mandatory vaccination rules for schoolchildren in the province.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection. It spreads easily through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing.

"It can cause a severe cough that can last for months, but for infants under [one] year of age the disease can be deadly," the letter from the school says.

Parents and guardians are being urged to monitor their children for symptoms and if any develop, to seek medical attention.

Symptoms usually begin within seven to 10 days of exposure and resemble the common cold. They can include sneezing, runny nose, low-grade fever and a mild cough that gradually worsens, leading to serious coughing spells that often end with a "whoop."

If left untreated, an infected person can spread the disease for up to three weeks after the coughing begins.

Bernice MacNaughton High School has more than 800 students and about 65 teachers and other staff, according to its website.

Anyone infected with whooping cough should stay home from school for five days from the start of treatment or, if no treatment is given, for three weeks after the onset of a cough or until the end of the cough, whichever occurs first, according to Public Health's guidelines, the letter to parents and guardians advises.

Bernice MacNaughton High School sent home a fact sheet on whooping cough, along with the letter to parents and guardians on Thursday. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

The person at the school with tuberculosis, or TB, is being treated and is progressing well, officials have said.

TB is a serious respiratory disease caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis and is spread from person to person through the air.

When someone with active TB coughs, sneezes, or sometimes even talks, tiny droplets containing TB germs are released into the air, where they can remain for hours.

But TB isn't as contagious as some other diseases, such as wooping cough, measles, or the flu, regional medical officer of health Dr. Yves Léger has said. About 90 per cent of people who become infected do not develop the disease.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy introduced a bill last week that would eliminate religious and philosophical exemptions to mandatory vaccination policy for children attending public schools.

It makes rare use of the Canadian Constitution's notwithstanding clause to override 10 sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including those that guarantee freedom of religion.