Trial date set for Saint John man charged with causing toddler's death with a Ping-Pong ball

A trial date has been set for a 23-year-old Saint John man accused of causing the death of a two-year-old by putting a table tennis ball in the child's mouth.

Five weeks, starting March 27, 2023, have been set aside for the trial.

Madison Bennett, who goes by Karrson Bennett, previously elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

On Thursday, defence lawyer David Lutz told the court his client had hoped the Crown would consent to re-election by judge alone.

Lutz felt it would be "an easier trial for everyone."

But the Criminal Code puts the decision in the Crown's hand, Lutz said, and the Crown was not prepared to consent to the change.

Bennett was originally charged with criminal negligence causing death, but that was changed to second-degree murder in December. He is also charged with breach of probation.

Karrson Bennett was still on probation from a similar incident when he was charged in September. He was originally charged with attempted murder in that 2017 case. (Facebook)

The identity of the child involved is protected by a publication ban. So, too, are many of the details discussed at Thursday's pre-trial conference, and some contained in documents filed with the court.

Saint John police previously reported that officers responded to a 911 call on Sept. 18 about an unconscious child at a residence. The child was eventually airlifted to the children's hospital in Halifax but died on Sept. 19.

In October, Bennett was found fit to stand trial after a 30-day psychiatric assessment at the Restigouche Hospital Centre. A subsequent assessment in Restigouche determined that Bennett was criminally responsible at the time of the alleged offence.

History of drug use

Although some portions of the two reports from Restigouche are protected by publication bans, remaining details reveal a troubled childhood and a history of drug abuse, including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, injectable opioids, bath salts and Percocet.

The report said Bennett had been to "rehab" five times and attempted suicide four times.

Bennett was assessed by a psychiatrist in December 2020 and diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, panic disorder, agoraphobia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He was also found to be in full remission from stimulant use disorder, hallucinogen use disorder and opioid use disorder.

Not the first time

It's not the first time Bennett has been charged with hurting a child. In fact, he was still on probation from a similar incident when he was charged in September.

In 2017, he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault of another toddler.

He eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in January 2019 to three years in prison, which was to be followed by 36 months of supervised probation. With credit for time served, the sentence amounted to 18 months.

A voir dire for the second-degree murder charge has been set for Nov. 7-10 and Nov. 14-18 to deal with a number of legal matters in advance of the trial.

Bennett is remanded to custody until the conclusion of his trial.