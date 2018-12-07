'Glitches' with new Belleisle ferry blamed for disruptions

Transportation Minister Bill Oliver says he is not concerned about recent ferry disruptions in Belleisle Bay, where a new ferry went into service Nov. 21.

The $6.5-million ferry has been out of service for a total of about 57 hours since it joined the ferry fleet.

"Just some minor repairs," Oliver said.

Oliver is the MLA for Kings Centre, so the Belleisle Ferry is in his riding. In fact, he can see the ferry from his bedroom window. He said it was running on Friday morning.

The latest interruption lasted for a few hours on Wednesday.

"It's not unusual when we receive a new ferry that when we put it on a cable … there's some other problems that come up that we have to address," said Oliver.

Oliver said in this case, inspectors with Transport Canada identified "a few little glitches" with the fire suppression and electrical systems.

"But that's all going to be handled in the new year, when we have people from the yard that built it down to fix those problems," he said.

"We propose to be able to do that while the ferry is operating, so...it's not a major concern," said Oliver.

The new ferry was built by the Groupe Océan at the New Brunswick Naval Centre in Bas-Caraquet.

It has the same 15-car capacity as the old ferry, but more modern equipment, said the minister.

The ferry operates continuously during the winter, even overnight and when there's no traffic, to prevent the channel from freezing over.

Oliver said he feels the maintenance issues are being handled quickly and efficiently.