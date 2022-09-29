'Exceedingly high' levels of E. coli detected in Belleisle Bay

The Belleisle Watershed Coalition conducted tests at eight sites in September. It found average E. coli levels increased by more than 350 times from the month before. (Submitted by Colin Forsythe)

Results from recent water tests in the Belleisle Bay reveal abnormally high levels of E. coli.

When tested in late September, the Belleisle Watershed Coalition determined E. coli levels in the bay were an average 257 per 100 millilitres of water. That's 367 times higher than the average level of 0.7 E. coli per 100 millilitres detected in August.

Some of these levels exceed what Health Canada considers to be safe for recreation, which for the measuring technique used, is less than 200 per 100 millilitres of water. In drinking water, Health Canada recommends no detectable E. coli.

Eight sites throughout the bay in southern New Brunswick were tested. The highest levels were detected at McCutcheons Wharf in Kiersteadville which had 1,046 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water. This is 1,000 times higher than results from water tests last month.

"The recent testing that we did in Belleisle, for the first time, showed exceedingly high levels of E. coli in the bay," said Colin Forsythe, the executive director of the Belleisle Watershed Coalition. "Of course anytime we see excessive amounts of E. coli that is a concern for the watershed."

Colin Forsythe, the executive director of the Belleisle Watershed Coalition, along the Belleisle Bay. (Katie Hartai/CBC)

E. coli is a bacterium that mainly lives in the intestinal tract of humans and other warm-blooded animals, according to University of New Brunswick microbiologist Shawn MacLellan.

In an email, he said E. coli is used as a specific indicator of contaminated water as it's prevalent in animal fecal matter and generally doesn't live naturally in waterways.

"If the water is contaminated by fecal matter there may be many other types of disease-causing microbes in the water as well," he said.

MacLellan said many strains of E. coli are relatively harmless, but some can cause symptoms ranging from mild gastrointestinal complaints like vomiting and diarrhea, to more serious issues like kidney failure.

Forsythe called the considerable increase of E. coli in the bay a "snapshot in time," and said that levels are always changing.

The reported surge was likely caused by significant rainfall before the tests were conducted, according to Forsythe. He added that precipitation can increase the amount of bacteria and microorganisms washed into bodies of water.

"What this is showing us is that in significant rainfall events we are seeing a lot of surface runoff and sedimentation," he said. "With that surface runoff, we know that it's bringing in E. coli and other coliform bacteria into the watershed."

The Belleisle Watershed Coalition advises people to avoid swimming, wading, or drinking the water at McCutcheons Wharf in Kiersteadville, Jenkins Cove, Browns/Urquharts Cove, and Hatfield Point at the wharf.

At one site, levels reached more than 1,000 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water. This far exceeds what Health Canada considers to be safe for recreation. (Submitted by Colin Forsythe)

Forsythe said the source of the E. coli is largely local agriculture.

"Anywhere you're raising or growing animals… they naturally have these bacteria and other pathogens in their gut that they discharge," he said. "Farms are a key area where you'll find lots of manure. You will get potential for higher E. coli readings in the brooks around those farms."

Forsythe adds that aging septic systems are also part of the problem.

"Overtime those systems degrade if they're not properly maintained, they'll begin to not function properly and that will allow for the E. coli bacteria to leach out into the surrounding environment over time," he said.

Besides keeping septic systems in good working condition, Forsythe said locals can help decrease E. coli levels in the bay by planting trees along its banks.

"I would encourage residents who live in the watershed near the shorelines to plant trees and vegetation along that as a buffer to help mitigate runoff," he said.

The Belleisle Watershed Coalition is planting 1,500 native trees and shrubs on private property this year as part of a Plant Your Bank program. The coalition looks after initial costs, labour and any necessary government permits associated with planting the trees and shrubs.

Forsythe said the bay's recent high E. coli levels speaks to the need for more similar programs.

"It demonstrates why we need to continue to plug away on our riparian, or shoreline restoration projects, and to engage with community members on the importance of maintaining septic systems," he said. "When we see this kind of stuff, it's a little reminder that there's still lots of work on that front to do."