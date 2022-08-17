Belledune port signs deal with German port — with focus on green fuel, products

The Port of Belledune has signed a deal with a German port that could open a trade route for its green-energy ambitions.

Port CEO Denis Caron says the memorandum of understanding with Nfiedersachsen Ports in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, will see the two ports work together on shipping commodities and manufactured products, "with a focus on clean fuels and green products."

Caron signed the agreement the same day Canada and Germany signed their own MOU to establish an "energy partnership" aimed at net-zero emissions by 2050.

"If we're looking to export hydrogen and ammonia in particular to Germany, it's important that we have relationships with our ports in Germany.'

"This one will allow us to do trade … and it will allow us to support Germany and Canada in its efforts to provide green-energy products to Germany."

A deal between Belledune and the German port was signed the same day Canada and Germany signed their own memorandum of understanding to establish a 'energy partnership.' (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The port announced last week a partnership with Cross River Infrastructure Partners to begin shipping what it calls "green hydrogen" in 2027.

In a statement Tuesday, Premier Blaine Higgs said he was excited about the possibility of hydrogen production in New Brunswick.

"Clean energy has been one of our province's seven priority sectors of growth, and the Port of Belledune's recent announcement on hydrogen presents a significant opportunity for our province to move forward on cleaner and greener projects," Higgs said.

"I congratulate all partners involved, and we look forward to working with the private sector and the federal government as we move forward on this exciting project and many more to come."