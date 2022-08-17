Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

Belledune port signs deal with German port — with focus on green fuel, products

The Port of Belledune has signed a deal with a German port that could open a trade route for its green-energy ambitions.

Move comes as Canada and Germany reach understanding on 'energy partnership'

Jacques Poitras · CBC News ·
Denis Caron is CEO of the Port of Belledune. He says the deal will have a focus on clean fuel and green products. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The Port of Belledune has signed a deal with a German port that could open a trade route for its green-energy ambitions.

Port CEO Denis Caron says the memorandum of understanding with Nfiedersachsen Ports in Wilhelmshaven, Germany,  will see the two ports work together on shipping commodities and manufactured products, "with a focus on clean fuels and green products." 

Caron signed the agreement the same day Canada and Germany signed their own MOU to establish an "energy partnership" aimed at net-zero emissions by 2050. 

 "If we're looking to export hydrogen and ammonia in particular to Germany, it's important that we have relationships with our ports in Germany.'

"This one will allow us to do trade … and it will allow us to support Germany and Canada in its efforts to provide green-energy products to Germany." 

A deal between Belledune and the German port was signed the same day Canada and Germany signed their own memorandum of understanding to establish a 'energy partnership.' (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The port announced last week a partnership with Cross River Infrastructure Partners to begin shipping what it calls "green hydrogen" in 2027.

In a statement Tuesday, Premier Blaine Higgs said he was excited about the possibility of hydrogen production in New Brunswick.

"Clean energy has been one of our province's seven priority sectors of growth, and the Port of Belledune's recent announcement on hydrogen presents a significant opportunity for our province to move forward on cleaner and greener projects," Higgs said.

"I congratulate all partners involved, and we look forward to working with the private sector and the federal government as we move forward on this exciting project and many more to come."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jacques Poitras

Provincial Affairs reporter

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000. He grew up in Moncton and covered Parliament in Ottawa for the New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal. He has reported on every New Brunswick election since 1995 and won awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the National Newspaper Awards and Amnesty International. He is also the author of five non-fiction books about New Brunswick politics and history.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now