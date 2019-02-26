Contract worker dies in incident at Belledune Generating Station

An NB Power contract employee died at the Belledune Generating Station on Monday, the utility company confirmed in an email.

WorkSafeNB is investigating and said it would not be releasing any more information at this time.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said the company is cooperating fully with WorkSafeNB and will not be providing further comment.

"We would like to express our condolences to the worker's family and coworkers," Belliveau said in an email.

WorkSafeNB said the contract worker was from Sunny Corner Enterprises Inc. in Miramichi.

Sunny Corner Enterprises Inc. works with industrial clients in power generation, oil, gas and mining. It was contracted to provide construction services at the generating station.

In an emailed statement, the company said it is "deeply saddened by the death of our friend and colleague." The company is offering support and counselling services to the employee's family and colleagues.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority and we will do everything we can to support the efforts of WorkSafeNB as they investigate this matter," said Gordie Lavoie, CEO of Sunny Corner Enterprises Inc.