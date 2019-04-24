Workers at Brunswick smelter locked out hours before strike

About 12 hours before unionized employees at the Brunswick lead smelter in Belledune were to go on strike over a contract dispute, they were locked out, the president says.

"When the guys landed at the site this morning to go in for their shift, they were met at the gate and basically handed a letter stating that because of the strike notice that's going on they were told to go home, and they would be paid for the day," said Bart Dempsey, president of Local 7085 of the United Steelworkers.

"They were not allowed on the site."

About 280 workers at the Glencore Canada-owned smelter had planned to go on strike at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

After being turned away at the gate, the union told members they could go home for the day or stay at the smelter to peacefully protest until the planned strike later in the day. Dempsey said some people chose to stay.

Management at the smelter and Glencore Canada could not be reached for a comment.

Dempsey said a company is supposed to give 24-hours notice before a lockout. He said the negotiating team was looking into the legality of the situation.

According to the union, management wants two company-paid full-time positions removed. One is the union president, and the other is chair of the joint health and safety committee.

The union has been without a contract since February.