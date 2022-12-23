Fire on Fredericton's north side wipes out Bell and Rogers service

A utility pole fire on the north side of Fredericton has cut off internet, home phone and TV services — and they are not expected to be restored until Friday.

N.B. Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the fire broke out around midday where a set of underground cables dip under the Westmorland Street bridge at Union Street.

The blaze caused power outages to just over 1,000 customers in the Union and Main Street areas. But Belliveau said in an email that the pole was repaired within an hour around 1:30 p.m.

However, the fire damaged fibre and copper facilities that were connected to the pole, said Dana Lohnes, the director of Bell Aliant field operations for Atlantic Canada. He said N.B. Power cleared the site and Bell crews went to the scene to assess the damage.

"We expect the repairs to be pretty significant and they will take through at least the rest of the night and very likely well into tomorrow," said Lohnes Thursday evening.

Bell customers were not the only ones affected.

A Rogers spokesperson said in a statement that residential services were affected because of damaged fibre from the fire at the utility pole. This is impacting approximately 2,500 customers, read the statement.

"Our technical teams are onsite and plan to be working overnight to repair the damaged fibre and restore services as soon as possible," read the statement.

Bell Aliant did not provide a number of customers affected before publication.