Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Bell customers on Fredericton's north side still without service after utility pole fire

Some Bell customers on Fredericton’s north side are still without TV, Internet and home phone services after almost a day.

Rogers service was also lost after fire but was restored Friday morning

CBC News ·
A Bell vehicle with a person by the wires attached to an electricity pole.
Bell Aliant crews work to fix damaged fibre at a utility pole on Fredericton's north side. (Submitted by Bell Aliant)

Some Bell customers on Fredericton's north side are still without TV, Internet and home phone services after almost a day.

An N.B. Power spokesperson said a fire broke out around midday Thursday at a utility pole where underground cables dip under the Westmorland Street bridge at Union Street.

The fire damaged fibre for Bell Aliant and Rogers Communications services. Both companies had crews out overnight to repair the services.

A Rogers spokesperson said Rogers services were restored around 7 a.m. Friday. 

Bell Aliant spokesperson, Katie Hatfield, said 1,000 customers are affected by the outage and they expect having all service restored by mid-to-late afternoon Friday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now