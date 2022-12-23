Bell customers on Fredericton's north side still without service after utility pole fire

Some Bell customers on Fredericton's north side are still without TV, Internet and home phone services after almost a day.

An N.B. Power spokesperson said a fire broke out around midday Thursday at a utility pole where underground cables dip under the Westmorland Street bridge at Union Street.

The fire damaged fibre for Bell Aliant and Rogers Communications services. Both companies had crews out overnight to repair the services.

A Rogers spokesperson said Rogers services were restored around 7 a.m. Friday.

Bell Aliant spokesperson, Katie Hatfield, said 1,000 customers are affected by the outage and they expect having all service restored by mid-to-late afternoon Friday.