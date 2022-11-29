Bell customers in Oromocto, Lincoln subject to repeated outages due to 'vandalism'

People in Oromocto and Lincoln have been facing repeated outages with their Bell services since at least late October.

In the last two weeks, some residents have reported three separate outage incidents.

On Tuesday, Bell Aliant confirmed that approximately 850 customers in Oromocto and Lincoln are experiencing disruptions, affecting internet, home phone and TV services.

Katie Hatfield, senior manager of communications at Bell, said in an email the service disruption is caused by "vandalism to our network." She said they are working "as quickly as possible" but that services may take until 11 p.m. Tuesday to be restored.

Hatfield said the company is "taking this issue very seriously by working closely with local law enforcement, hiring extra security guards, adding alarms, and cameras," and urges the public to "call 911 if they see suspicious activity."