Fredericton choir set to hold first in-person performance since pandemic began

To say music is an integral part of Carolyn Nielsen's life would be an understatement.

She has spent almost 50 years as an alto in the Bel Canto Singers, a choir based in Fredericton.

It's that love of music that's made these past two years so difficult for Nielsen.

The choir has not performed in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It hasn't been fun, I can tell you," Nielsen said. "A choral singer is who I am. It's part of my identity."

Nielsen is hoping to recover that part of her identity when the singers host their first in-person concert since the beginning of the pandemic. It is their annual Christmas concert at Christ Church Cathedral.

Silent singers

Like most choirs, the Bel Canto Singers were put on indefinite hiatus during the early days of the pandemic.

At the time, there were a lot of unknowns about COVID-19. There was concern that singing could spread the virus more easily than talking.

That meant singers had to get more creative with performances and practising during the pandemic, often turning to Zoom or Skype.

It wouldn't be ideal under normal circumstances, but it was especially true for the Bel Canto Singers. The choir had just hired a new director.

'A choral singer is who I am. It's part of my identity,' said Carolyn Nielsen. (Submitted by Carolyn Nielsen)

"Our director, he'd only just started with us when COVID shut everything down," said Nielsen.

"But he did, last year, do some online courses for anyone that wanted to improve their technique."

Fellow singer Leo Macneil said practising online just isn't the same as practising in person. He admits he never quite got the hang of it.

"Choral singers are used to relying on one another … in sort of an architectural way," said Macneil.

"You listen to your neighbour, and your neighbour supports you, and you support your neighbour as you go through the music in real time."

Christmas cheer

Nielsen said the repertoire for the concert will be varied, featuring some religious choral music but also some contemporary pop tunes.

Different pieces will be sung in different locations of the church, which will change the sound of the singing.

"We'll in fact be using all of the space in the cathedral," Macneil said.

The concert is being held on Dec. 11. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

'Doing it ourselves is one thing, but having an audience to share with is really, really special,' said Leo Macneil. (Submitted by Carolyn Nielsen)

But for those who can't make it, a recorded performance will be streamed on Dec. 20.

Nielsen said the thing she's most looking forward to is singing with a full choir once again.

"I'm looking forward to the wonderful experience of making beautiful music with other people that enjoy doing the same thing and sharing that with others," said Nielsen.

For Macneil, it's the audience that has him most excited.

"Doing it ourselves is one thing, but having an audience to share with is really, really special," said Macneil.

"I'm looking forward to hearing what the audience thinks."