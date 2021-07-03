Quebec police watchdog finishes investigation into Campbellton RCMP officer filmed punching man

Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes has concluded its investigation stemming from a video showing a Campbellton, N.B. RCMP officer punching a man on July 2, and has submitted its report to New Brunswick's Public Prosecution Services.

In a statement released Thursday, the BEI said it forwarded the report on its investigation into the incident to the prosecution services on Wednesday.

"It is on the basis of this report that the PPS will determine whether there is place to bring charges against the police officer involved, based on his assessment and analysis of the facts," said the BEI, in the statement, translated from French.

"Remember that the report produced by the BEI is not public since it contains sensitive and nominative information, statements by the people involved and witnesses as well as evidence."

"Consequently, no other information on the facts or on the investigation will be disclosed by the BEI."

Warning: graphic footage

Video shows alleged misconduct by Campbellton police CBC News New Brunswick 1:17 Officer appears to strike suspect several times in the head and chest area in video. 1:17

The video showing the arrest of a man, since identified as André Mercier, was widely shared on social media within hours of it being recorded on July 2.

The 74-second video begins with two men, one who can be identified as an RCMP officer by his vest, attempting to restrain Mercier on the ground.

As the video continues, the officer, who is located near Mercier's upper body, appears to strike him several times in the head, upper arm and chest area.

The officer then appears to straddle Mercier while another unidentified individual appears to restrain the suspect's legs.

By the following day, the New Brunswick RCMP announced it had sought an independent review of what happened.

RCMP Sgt. Mario Maillet said the incident took place during an arrest after the RCMP responded to calls of a man entering a business while wielding a stick.

"When police arrived, the man resisted arrest and an altercation ensued between an RCMP member and the man," he said.

Mercier was later charged with breaching his probation, and is set to be back in court on Aug. 16.