Bees rescued from huge open-air hive near Woodstock

Tavis Marr has seen his fair share of bee hives.

The Fredericton-area man has a honey and cosmetics business and gets calls to rescue bees all over the province.

But he'd never seen anything as big as the open-air hive he removed Wednesday from a tree in the Woodstock area.

"It was five big, deep wax paddles, probably 20,000 or more bees … I was sort of out-gunned," Marr told CBC's Vanessa Vander Valk on Shift NB.

The hive and the tree were on a property in Grafton, where Bruce Hansen runs a bed and breakfast.

"My grandkids were playing on a wagon in the field, and I caught sight of it out of the corner of my eye," said Hansen.

"He mowed under that all summer and never knew it was there," said Marr, co-owner of Marr's Sweet Syrup.

"It was just because the leaves had started to fall off."

What the falling leaves revealed was a honeycomb larger than a basketball, close to 40 centimetres from top to bottom, in roughly the shape of a bear paw.

Marr headed to a local grocery store to find something large enough to contain it.

"They were like, 'Here, take this, take this,' emptying boxes for me. Because once you say the word honeybee, everybody's right on board. … It was pretty neat."

Tavis Marr dons his protective gear to cover a bee hive and cut it down from a tree. (Marrs Sweet Syrup/Facebook)

Back at the bed and breakfast, Marr climbed into the bucket of a tractor, which was raised so he could reach the hive.

There were no signs of life coming from it. It was only about 7 C. And Marr could see that the bees had been preparing for winter by throwing larvae out to make room for more honey.

"I'm going to guess they would have frozen to death because they've got no insulation or anything," Marr said.

He covered the hive with the box and things quickly changed.

"The friction of their bodies moving creates heat. The box actually started warming up. I could actually feel the warmth in the box."

"Then I was like, OK, I know they're good now."

Bees flew around him, many landing on his protective clothing, as he spent about 90 minutes cutting the hive out of the tree with a chainsaw.

He estimated the whole thing, including a piece of branch, weighed about 50 to 70 pounds, or about 22 to 31 kilograms.

It may not be unusual to find a hive that large in a warmer climate, said Marr, but in this part of the world they don't usually get larger than the size of half a dinner plate.

"All the beekeepers I've talked to, nobody's ever seen one that big," he said, noting he'd heard from people as far away as Saskatchewan.

Brian Pond, secretary of the New Brunswick Beekeepers Association, confirmed it is very unusual to find an open air-hive but said he'd also recently heard from a new beekeeper in the St-Antoine area who found one as well.

"We can't really guess how long it's been there," said Marr, "but with our summer so hot, and it was right by the river also, so it was just perfect conditions, I guess, and they just kept on going."

Marr figures the bees swarmed from another colony in the area and travelled down the river until they found the perfect spot to set up residence.

Perfect, that is, until the temperature started to fall.

Marr thinks he was able to save most of the bees. There were only a dozen or so on the ground, he said.

He loaded them into the back of his SUV and headed home.

Tavis Marr tapes up a box of bees, still attached to part of a branch, before transporting it to one of his apiaries. (Marrs Sweet Syrup/Facebook)

"There was a couple of holes that I missed. So, I don't know, there might have been a hundred flying around the SUV while I was driving home. Yeah, I'd just stop and find out where they were sneaking out of, and I'd put a piece of tape over that and just keep going."

The bees are now in Marr's barn in the Zionville area. He plans to keep some inside and some outside in boxes.

Either way, they'll have a much better chance of surviving the winter.

Hansen said he hopes to eventually get the honeycomb back so he can put it on display.