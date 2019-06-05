Beer to be sold in select grocery stores this fall, says NB Liquor

Locally produced beer will be sold in some grocery stores across New Brunswick starting in October, NB Liquor announced on Wednesday.

It will be in "specific package sizes" only and will be available on a phased-in basis, the Crown corporation said in a statement without elaborating.

It's part of a new "beverage portfolio," which will also include ready-to-drink products, an updated wine selection and local products.

"This decision shows NB Liquor is adapting and responding to consumer demands and will position the corporation for future success as they continue to grow their business in a socially responsible way," Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves said in the statement.

The announcement comes just days after Steeves ordered an audit of NB Liquor following a CBC News report detailing a costly mistake at the agency in 2018, when executives and the board of directors lost track of when the fiscal year ended and had to spend more than $404,000 to fix it.

"As with any other agency or department, we expect NB Liquor to manage its business and to administer taxpayers' money in a responsible and prudent way," Steeves had said at the time.

The finance minister also recently raised the prospect of privatizing NB Liquor subsidiary Cannabis NB or closing some of the recreational marijuana stores after it recorded a loss of $11.7 million during its first fiscal year.

Steeves said he was beyond disappointed.

When Cannabis NB launched last October, former president and CEO Brian Harriman had predicted sales of $45 million during the first fiscal year, which he expected would result in a break-even or small loss once start-up and operational costs were factored in. Harriman resigned in April.

Convenient shopping

"NB Liquor's extensive customer research indicates our customers are looking for more convenient opportunities to shop for specific occasions," acting president and CEO Brad Cameron said in the statement.

"We are very pleased to be working with our industry partners to add this offering for our customers."

In 2014, a limited number of grocery stores started selling wine as a pilot project.

Today, 66 grocery outlets sell cider and wine, including locally produced items.