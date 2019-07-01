We The Art: Raptors championship portraits displayed at Beaverbrook Art Gallery

As the NBA free agency rumours swirl around NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Beaverbrook Art Gallery director Tom Smart is hoping one of the gallery's latest portraits will remain a contemporary piece, and not a historical one.

"Kawhi's portrait there, he's in a Toronto Raptors jersey and I hope he stays in it," said Smart.

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is displaying 17 oil-on-linen paintings of the Toronto Raptors' championship roster all summer. The paintings are done by artist Joanne Tod, and Smart said it was an easy decision to try and bring them in.

"On the one hand, it's a great painting, on the other hand it's the Toronto Raptors," said Smart.

"I thought, what a way for people to see this great sports team and these great characters and sportsmen who brought us all together as a country."

Before the Raptors' playoff run, Smart had seen the paintings on display at Toronto's Nicholas Metivier Gallery, so when the Raptors won he called the gallery to see if the Beaverbrook could show them. Smart was able to get them up at the gallery last week.

'A new kind of Canada'

Raptors fans can see this Kyle Lowry painting at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery all summer. (Courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery)

Smart is hoping to capitalize off the portraits by running some programs throughout the summer in connection with the oil paintings, but he said since it all came together so fast, he doesn't have any details now on those programs.

He said the Toronto Raptors' championship win was able to unite a country in a way that usually only happens through tragedy.

"Usually it's around a loss, a great politician passes away, or a great citizen passes away, but here's one time where the country was brought together around a really joyous occasion," said Smart.

"And I thought that the deeper story was not just about a sports team, but about a new kind of Canada, a Canada that reflects diversity, reflects opportunity and good fun around a ball and a basketball court."

The Raptors portraits will be on display in the gallery all summer and Smart hopes that if any of the players are in the area that they come see the set.

"It's the only public showing of these paintings in the country," said Smart. "If one of the fellas happens to be out here fishing this summer we hope they come by and see the paintings themselves."