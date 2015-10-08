The Beaverbrook Art Gallery is building a $6-million expansion that will push the gallery closer to Queen Street and give it a new entrance.

The new wing is dedicated to the late Harrison McCain, the Florenceville-Bristol businessman and co-founder of McCain Foods.

James C. Irving, chair of the gallery's board of governors, announced the project Friday morning on the steps of the gallery, apparently in the spot where Lord Beaverbrook stood 60 years ago when the gallery opened.

Although conceptual drawings for the addition haven't even been done yet, the gallery said in a news release that construction will begin this fall and continue into 2020.

The gallery, which just opened a $30 million expansion two years ago, has hired architect Shirley Blumberg, founding partner of KPMB Architects in Toronto, to design the next one.

This the final phase of the Beaverbrook's 10-year reconstruction campaign, which has received more than $33 million in donations for building expansion and programs.