Beaverbrook Art Gallery to mark six decades with anniversary gala

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a gala and the opening of a new exhibition.

The Marion McCain Exhibition of Contemporary Atlantic Art will feature artists from New Brunswick and across the Atlantic region.

Tom Smart, director and CEO of the gallery, says the event is a chance to reflect on the role the gallery has played in the community over the years.

"[Lord] Beaverbrook put the collection here [because] he wanted the world to come to come to Fredericton and he wanted Fredericton and that collection go around the world," Smart said.

It's also a time to look to the future, he said.

"In some ways we're looking back at what we always were but we're looking forward in ways to connect with even more people than we have in the past and to make sure that art is a central part of their lives."

Smart said it is the visitors who make the gallery dynamic and exciting. The expansion two years ago that brought a new wing, galleries and a side street café have brought activity and noise to the traditionally quiet and contemplative gallery experience.

Last month, the gallery announced another $6-million expansion that will include a new pavilion and a new entrance, which will bring the gallery building closer to the street.

"We want to create a very interesting space where people come and gather, converse, learn things, challenge each other, celebrate things together," Smart said.

The anniversary gala will take place Oct. 19. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased online.