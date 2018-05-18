Skip to Main Content
Liberal Dominic LeBlanc scores 8th straight election victory

Dominic LeBlanc was re-elected Monday for an eighth term in the Beauséjour riding, the first candidate in New Brunswick to be projected a winner in the 2021 federal election,

Cabinet minister and longtime friend of prime minister developed strong lead soon after polls closed

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
Liberal Dominic LeBlanc has been re-elected in Beauséjour. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

LeBlanc, a childhood friend of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and an experienced partisan, has held the intergovernmental affairs portfolio in the federal cabinet since July 2018.

"I want to sincerely thank the voters of Beauséjour for once again entrusting me to be their member of Parliament," LeBlanc said on Twitter. "Representing the communities that make up this riding is the honour of a lifetime.

"I am very grateful for your continued support, and I'm eager to keep delivering jobs and investments into our beautiful region."

LeBlanc was diagnosed with lymphocytic lymphoma in 2017, when he was fisheries minister.

LeBlanc beat the cancer and was reappointed to cabinet following the last federal election.

His father Roméo LeBlanc was a cabinet minister in Pierre Trudeau's cabinet.

On Monday, LeBlanc pulled out ahead early against Conservative Shelly Mitchell. Also running in Beauséjour were Evelyne Godfrey of the NDP, Jack Minor of the People's Party and Stellla Anna of the Green Party.

 

