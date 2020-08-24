Forest rangers killed a large black bear near a busy walking trail on Fredericton's north side on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers responded around 5 a.m. to a report of the bear in a tree near the walking trail behind Devon Lumber, by the Nashwaak River, said Mélanie Sivret, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources.

The bear stayed in place into the afternoon.

"As the trail was becoming quite busy in the afternoon, at around 2 p.m. a decision was made to immobilize the bear by using tranquilizer darts," Sivret wrote in an email.

Staff tranquilized the bear at about 2:30 p.m.

Sivret said the bear did not appear to be recovering after the tranquilizer wore off.

The bear was then killed.