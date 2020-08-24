Rangers kill bear near Fredericton walking trail
Rangers responded around 5 a.m. to a report of the bear in a tree near the walking trail behind Devon Lumber, by the Nashwaak River.
Large black bear reported in tree behind Devon Lumber
Forest rangers killed a large black bear near a busy walking trail on Fredericton's north side on Sunday afternoon.
Rangers responded around 5 a.m. to a report of the bear in a tree near the walking trail behind Devon Lumber, by the Nashwaak River, said Mélanie Sivret, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources.
The bear stayed in place into the afternoon.
"As the trail was becoming quite busy in the afternoon, at around 2 p.m. a decision was made to immobilize the bear by using tranquilizer darts," Sivret wrote in an email.
Staff tranquilized the bear at about 2:30 p.m.
Sivret said the bear did not appear to be recovering after the tranquilizer wore off.
The bear was then killed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.