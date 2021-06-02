Bear sighting prompts extra caution, some concern in Fredericton neighbourhood

A bear sighting has sparked an extra measure of caution among residents, as well as a school located in a Fredericton neighbourhood.

Martin Boulerice and his family plan to be a little more careful when venturing out onto their property in the future.

Around noon on Monday, a black bear wandered into the backyard of their home on Norfolk Drive, in Fredericton's Skyline Acres neighbourhood.

Boulerice was at home at the time with his wife, Anna Migchels, who snapped pictures of the bear while it scratched fallen trees for about 10 minutes — completely ignoring their daughter's pet bunny in its cage — before wandering off the property heading east.

"The bear was a big animal, and there's always the fear about what the bear is going to do. Black bears can be unpredictable," Boulerice said.

"Probably when we go outside at night, we'll make sure that we turn the light on in the backyard, but, you know, as long as the children know that there's always risk," said Boulerice, who has three children aged 14 to 19.

Parents asked to pick up their children from school

Boulerice and his wife weren't the only ones to notice the bear.

In a note to parents and guardians of students at Liverpool Street Elementary School on Monday, principal Kelly Parks asked that students who were set to walk or bike home that day be picked up at dismissal time instead, following the sighting of the animal in the Skyline Acres neighbourhood.

Forest ranger responds, but no bear found

Nick Brown, spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, said the department was notified of a bear in the area last Thursday, following complaints about one getting into garbage, bird feeders and compost bins.

Brown said the department gave residents advice for removing food sources, and there were no reports of the bear being aggressive.

Then on Monday, a forest ranger with the department responded to the area of Liverpool Street Elementary School.

The principal at Liverpool Street Elementary School asked parents and guardians Monday to pick their children up at dismissal instead of letting them walk home because a black bear had been spotted in the area. (Google Maps)

"The bear was not seen during this time and no trap has been set for the bear," said Brown.

Two years ago, a series of bear sightings prompted the Department of Resource Development to deploy live traps to try to catch the animal and release it elsewhere.

And just last Saturday, the City of Moncton posted a notice on Facebook warning residents about a bear sighting in Irishtown Nature Park.

No reason to be concerned, expert says

Based on the photos taken by Anna Migchels, the black bear is younger, and could be a male that's wandering in search of its own territory, said Graham Forbes, director of the New Brunswick Co-operative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of New Brunswick.

"Young males don't have territories as established as adult and larger males, which will kick them out. So it might be wandering around trying to find a territory," he said.

Graham Forbes, director of the New Brunswick Co-operative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of New Brunswick, said there shouldn't be any reason to worry about the bear as long as it hasn't become habituated to humans. (Shane Fowler, CBC)

Graham said the bear was likely just passing through, and will leave the urban area so long as there are no food sources left outside, such as garbage.

And so long as the bear hasn't become habituated to humans, there should be no reason for residents to feel concerned about its appearance, he said.

"An animal that's wild will generally have experienced people and run from them," said Graham. "Ones that have been habituated, then they might hang around looking for food in garbage or bird feeders and things like that."