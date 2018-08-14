Beaches in Charlo, Dalhousie closed to swimming

Beachgoers in Charlo and Dalhousie are waiting for the results of more water tests to see when they will be able to go swimming.

Water samples showed bacterial contamination in the water Monday, forcing the Department of Health to close the beaches.

Tests showed high levels of enterococcus bacteria in the water but the source of the contamination isn't known, the department said.

More water samples were collected Tuesday for testing. The results may be known by Wednesday.

This is the first time a no-swimming advisory has been issued for either the beaches at Charlo or Dalhousie Inch.

Swimming is not permitted at the Inch Arran beach in Dalhousie. (Serge Bouchard/CBC)

The beaches are about 15 kilometres apart on Chaleur Bay.

Charlo Mayor Denis McIntyre told Radio-Canada the town was told the bacterial contamination may be related to hot weather and the heavy rains that occurred last week.

The mayor was unsure if water from the rivers going into Chaleur Bay could be the cause.

He was certain it was not the wastewater treatment systems of the two municipalities.