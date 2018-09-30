Bayside woman, 51, dies in car crash

A woman has died following a single vehicle crash in southwestern New Brunswick, police say.

On Saturday at about 10:50 a.m., St. Stephen RCMP responded to a call about a single vehicle crash on Route 127 in Bayside.

RCMP believe the vehicle left the road and rolled over. The lone occupant, a 51-year-old woman from Bayside, was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene as a result of her injuries, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP Detachment at 506-466-7030.