Bathurst withdraws from Anse-Bleue wind farm project
City said the project was no longer profitable and that there were issues around social licence
A planned wind farm in the Bathurst, N.B., area was struck a major blow on Monday.
City council rejected a request for funding for the Chaleur Ventus Energy Project that is to be built in Anse-Bleue, about 56 kilometres northwest of Bathurst.
At a special meeting of council the city said the project was no longer profitable and that there were issues around social licence.
The city was the majority partner in a group aiming to build five windmills on the site.
The project has been controversial for people living in the small community since it was announced in November.
Resident Patrick Thériault told Radio-Canada that 85 per cent of the community signed a petition against the wind farm, which was then submitted to Bathurst city council.
The city is a partner with Fredericton-based Naveco Power and NB Power.
If built, the farm was expected to generate enough electricity to power 9,000 homes.
With files from René Landry, Alix Villeneuve and Radio-Canada
