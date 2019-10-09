Skip to Main Content
Bathurst bar fined $2K for offering 'exotic entertainment'
A bar in Bathurst has been fined $2,000 for offering "exotic entertainment," the Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday.

TNT Show Bar only permitted to employ musicians and singers

TNT Show Bar, formerly known as City Show Bar, in Bathurst offered 'exotic entertainment,' which isn't allowed under the conditions of its entertainment licence, the Department of Public Safety said. (Google Street View)

TNT Show Bar at 345 St. Patrick St. is only licensed to employ musicians and singers, according to a news release.

The bar was fined under the Liquor Control Act on Oct. 3 for violating the conditions of its entertainment licence.

No other details about the exotic entertainment or when the offence occurred have been released.

Adjudicator Liza Robichaud also imposed a $1,000 fee on the the licensee, TNT Show Bar Inc., to cover the cost of the hearing.

 

 

