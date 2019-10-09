Bathurst bar fined $2K for offering 'exotic entertainment'

A bar in Bathurst has been fined $2,000 for offering "exotic entertainment," the Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

TNT Show Bar at 345 St. Patrick St. is only licensed to employ musicians and singers, according to a news release.

The bar was fined under the Liquor Control Act on Oct. 3 for violating the conditions of its entertainment licence.

No other details about the exotic entertainment or when the offence occurred have been released.

Adjudicator Liza Robichaud also imposed a $1,000 fee on the the licensee, TNT Show Bar Inc., to cover the cost of the hearing.