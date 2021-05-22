Search for Bathurst teen suspended due to rain

Police suspended the search for a missing Bathurst, N.B., teen on Saturday due to rain.

Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, was last seen getting into a grey pickup truck on May 11.

"Search operations are suspended today on account of rain conditions," said Luc Foulem, spokesperson for the city of Bathurst.

A decision on whether to resume the search will be made Sunday.

About 30 members of the RCMP, Bathurst Police and search and rescue organizations had been searching the quarry site near Highway 11 and St. Anne Street.

Roy-Boudreau is five-foot-four and 119 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst police at 506-548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.