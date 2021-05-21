Search for teen also involves looking for evidence for potential criminal case, official says

No new leads have been found in the search for a missing Bathurst teenager, but an official says search crews are also looking for evidence in the event there are future criminal proceedings.

City of Bathurst spokesperson Luc Foulem said Madison Roy-Boudreau's disappearance is being investigated as "a suspicious act," and so investigators are limiting the amount of information released to the public to ensure any of those potential proceedings are not compromised.

"In our particular case, we're not talking about a missing person report. We've been investigating this as a suspicious act, and we have to make sure that people understand that nuance in the sense that we're not only looking for Madison Roy-Boudreau, we're also looking for evidence that would be used in criminal proceedings that would be followed up in the next while," said Foulem, in an interview Friday.

"And in that context, the sensitivity of that information, because of criminal proceedings, make it vitally important that that information remain confidential and part of the investigation process because it will be used in criminal proceedings."

Bathurst police are asking for the public's help in looking for Madison Roy-Boudreau, who was last seen last Tuesday. (Bathurst Police Force)

Roy-Boudreau, 14, was last seen getting into a grey pickup truck on May 11. Police said the pickup truck was seized, but won't reveal information about the owner, or whether they have theories about Roy-Boudreau's disappearance.

Since Wednesday, members of the Bathurst police, RCMP and search and rescue organizations combed through a four-hectare quarry site next to Highway 11 and St. Anne Street for clues to what happened to her.

Weather could affect weekend search efforts

Foulem said crews planned to continue searching the quarry until about 8 p.m. Friday.

The plan is to continue the search throughout the weekend, but rain expected in the coming days could affect that, he said.

"If we are confronted with a substantial amount of rainy conditions, the search activities will be suspended. The site will be cordoned off until such time as we can resume."

Foulem said daily updates on the investigation will be provided through the weekend, and if any major developments are made police will convene a media conference.

Roy-Boudreau is five feet four inches tall and 119 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst police at 506-548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.