Bathurst and locked-out employees head back to bargaining table
Talks are to resume Monday between the City of Bathurst and the union representing 22 administrative employees who were locked out more than two weeks ago.
Negotiators for the city and CUPE Local 1282 will meet with a mediator appointed by the provincial government.
The employees were locked out July 25 after 20 months of negotiations reached an impasse.
CUPE said working conditions and wage increases were unsatisfactory and the main issues for members.
Receptionists, IT support technicians, payroll and accounts clerks are among the affected employees.
In a statement Friday, the city said it "looks forward to productive talks between the parties."
