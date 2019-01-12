Man in custody after shot fired in Bathurst karaoke bar

A man is in custody and facing charges after at least one shot was fired inside Tom's Karaoke Bar in Bathurst, N.B., early Saturday morning. (Lisa Chamberlain)

A man is in police custody after at least one shot was fired inside a bar in Bathurst, N.B., early Saturday morning.

There were no injuries from the incident, and there is no longer a threat to the public, police say.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Bathurst Police responded to a call of a firearm that had been discharged at Tom's Karaoke Bar on St. Andrew Street, said Const. Jeff Chiasson.

The incident is still under investigation, police say. (Lisa Chamberlain)

"A lone male was placed under arrest regarding the discharge of the firearm," Chiasson said. "The male is in custody and will remain in custody pending the outcome of the investigation."

Chiasson would not comment on a possible motive. He said criminal charges are anticipated, but would provide no other details.