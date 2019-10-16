Decision in Bathurst arbitration possible today

There could be a decision as early as this afternoon in an arbitration hearing for two Bathurst police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Michel Vienneau.

The hearing arose after the shooting death of Michel Vienneau at the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015. Police were waiting for him at the station based on two Crime Stoppers tips the 51-year-old Tracadie man was trafficking drugs. The tips were false.

A complaint filed by the Bathurst police chief with the New Brunswick Police Commission led to the hearing.

Bathurst Police Force constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger each face five counts of violating a code of conduct: that they didn't properly use and carry a firearm, abused authority, were oppressive or abusive to a person, neglected their duty, and acted in a discreditable manner.

Boudreau and Bulger deny the allegations.

Bathurst Police Force Chief Ernie Boudreau, whose predecessor filed the complaint against the officers, has been attending the hearings daily. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The final witnesses for the police chief have been called and the legislation sets out that the arbitrator hearing the case, Joël Michaud, must decide if there's a "prima facie" case.

"So in other words, is there some evidence on the record that he has heard either through witnesses or through documents, exhibits, that establishes that some wrongdoing happened," T.J. Burke, a lawyer representing Boudreau, told reporters.

If the arbitrator doesn't believe there is a case, then the counts alleging code of conduct violations are dropped and the hearing is over.

If Michaud decides there is a prima facie case, then a second stage begins where the respondents — the officers — can call evidence and witnesses.

"They don't have the obligation to testify, but I can't imagine a scenario where an arbitrator makes a ruling that there's some evidence with respect to the use of the firearms that the police officer doesn't get up there and say this is the reason why I use my firearm," Burke said.

"So in other words Matt Boudreau will be testifying if it gets to that point."

Following that, the arbitrator will need to make an overall ruling on the code of conduct violations based on the evidence presented.

Michel Vienneau, 51, of Tracadie, had come off a Via Rail train from Montreal and was in his car when he was shot and killed by police. (Submitted by Nicolas Vienneau)

"What the first step does not mean is that if the arbitrator decides that after all there is sufficient material to go to a full hearing on the merits and enables the respondents to call evidence, it does not mean that necessarily he will still find wrongdoing," Basile Chiasson, the lawyer for the police chief told reporters.

Eleven witnesses have testified since the hearing began Oct. 16. It is scheduled to wrap up Friday.

Witnesses have testified Vienneau "purposely" tried to drive over Bulger when the officers got out of their unmarked police car. Annick Basque, Vienneau's fiancée, testified she didn't know the two men were police.

Witnesses have testified she said "you're not real police" as she was removed from the car following the shooting.

The officers were using unmarked police cars and plain clothing, typical for the undercover work they did as part of the Northeast Integrated Intelligence Unit. The unit brought together officers from several regional police forces to gather intelligence on organized crime and drug trafficking.