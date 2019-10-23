Sixth day of Bathurst police arbitration hearing resumes with officer testimony

The sixth day of an arbitration hearing for two Bathurst police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Michel Vienneau in 2015 resumed after discussions between lawyers delayed its start for more than an hour.

There was no specific indication what led to the delay mentioned when the hearing resumed just before 11 a.m.

Testimony began with Bathurst Police Force Const. Julie Daigle, one of the officers who was at the train station when Vienneau was killed.

The Bathurst Police Force has recommended constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger be fired. The hearing will decide what discipline they may face.

They were alleged to have breached five counts of the New Brunswick Police Act: they didn't properly use and carry a firearm, they abused authority, neglected their duty and acted in a discreditable manner. They deny the allegations.

Following testimony Tuesday, where an RCMP report and an attached use of force analysis called the shooting justified, the lawyers for both sides said they would hold private discussions Wednesday morning.

Basile Chiasson, the lawyer for the police chief, said Wednesday that Daigle and Jeff Chiasson would be his final two witnesses. He said he doesn't plan to call Bulger or Boudreau to testify.

So far, nine of the expected 17 witnesses have testified before arbitrator Joël Michaud.

The hearing began last Wednesday and is scheduled to continue until Oct. 25.

The officers are suspended with pay from the force.