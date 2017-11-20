Partner of Bathurst shooting victim to testify at officer arbitration hearing

The common-law partner of an innocent man fatally shot by a member of the Bathurst Police Force is expected to be the first of 17 witnesses to testify at an arbitration hearing for two officers in the city.

The hearing is examining the actions of Bathurst Police Force constables Patrick Bulger and Mathieu Boudreau and whether they should be fired. The two were involved in the death of Michel Vienneau on Jan. 12, 2015, at the Bathurst train station.

Annick Basque, who was with the 51-year-old Tracadie businessman when the shooting occurred, is set to testify Thursday morning. The hearing is scheduled to last seven days.

Boudreau and Bulger were at the train station waiting for Vienneau that day based on a Crime Stoppers tip that he was bringing "a load of drugs" back on the train from Montreal. The tip was false.

The arbitration hearing is examining the conduct of Bathurst Police Force constables Mathieu Boudreau, left, and Patrick Bulger. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

When the officers attempted to stop Vienneau's vehicle, the man crashed into their unmarked police car and Bulger, who was outside the vehicle, appeared to disappear from his partner's view.

That's when Boudreau fired his pistol four times.

The hearing is being held to deal with recommendations to dismiss Bulger and Boudreau over their actions related to the shooting. Each officer was found to have breached five counts of the New Brunswick Police Act: they didn't properly use and carry a firearm, they abused authority, neglected their duty and acted in a discreditable manner.

Basile Chiasson, the lawyer representing the Bathurst police chief in the hearing, has said the hearing is necessary to air the facts about what happened that day and restore the force's reputation.

In an opening statement, he said the two constables created an "urgent and mortal danger situation" to Vienneau and Basque based on their conduct.

"They were — and only them — the authors of this entire tragedy," Chiasson said, adding if they felt they were in danger it was only because they created that situation.

Basile Chiasson, the lawyer representing Bathurst police Chief Ernie Boudreau, says the public deserves answers about the shooting. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Chiasson told arbitrator Joël Michaud on Wednesday that the first witness is Basque. Another witness at the train station will testify after, followed by two Via Rail train conductors.

Chiasson also said they plan to call other Bathurst officers who were at the train station as part of the operation to intercept Vienneau. Three RCMP investigators involved in a subsequent investigation of the shooting are expected to be called next week.

Testimony was expected to start Wednesday, but was delayed a day after the officers fired their lawyers. They told Michaud they wanted an adjournment of the hearing to give them time to secure new legal representation.

Chiasson opposed the request and Michaud decided Wednesday afternoon the hearing would go ahead Thursday. It resumed with news the officers had rehired the lawyers after discussions with their union.

T.J. Burke, left, and Bathurst Const. Mathieu Boudreau arrive on Thursday morning for the arbitration hearing. Behind them is Const. Patrick Bulger and his lawyer, Brian Monro. The hearing began with news the lawyers were again representing the officers. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Michaud will decide based on the evidence presented at the hearing what discipline the officers could face. His decision is binding, though is subject to judicial review.

Both Bulger and Boudreau were suspended with pay from the police force after the charges were laid. They returned to work in February 2018 but were suspended again with pay in June 2018 after a settlement conference.

Chiasson indicated on Wednesday that a coroner's inquest into the shooting is also expected to occur after the arbitration hearing is complete.